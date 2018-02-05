High pressure over the Great Lakes will continue to bring breezy and cooler weather to Hampton Roads while Tropical Depression #3 continues to slowly strengthen off the North Carolina coast. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with lows around 70°. Winds will be gusty, with gusts topping 30 mph at times, especially along the coast.

On Sunday, the clouds will gradually clear, resulting in mostly sunny conditions by the late morning for most locations. The exception will be around and south of the Albemarle Sound, where clouds and a few showers from the tropical system will likely hang around all day. Highs will top out around 80°. Look for similar weather on Monday before the 90s return on Tuesday.

TROPICS:

Tropical Depression #3 continues to spin off the coast, about 160 miles south of Cape Hatteras. TD#3 is sitting over warm water in an area with weak shear, so it is likely that the storm will attain tropical storm status in the next 12 hours, becoming Tropical Storm Chris. TD#3 is also over an area with weak steering currents, and will likely meander off the coast for a few days, before being picked up by a front early next week. Nearly all of the models indicate that the strongest winds will be on the east side of the storm, well away from the coast, so no watches or warnings are posted for the Carolina coast. However, gusty winds, rough surf, and rip currents are likely through at least Monday.

Hurricane Beryl has weakened into a tropical storm, and further weakening is likely as Beryl accelerates towards the Lesser Antilles. The storm is located about 600 miles east-southeast of the island chain. Beryl is expected to impact those islands late Sunday and then continue to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

Live Radar:

