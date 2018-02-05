Download the 13News Now App

As of this morning, Tropical Storm Michael has moved offshore. The strongest of the winds moved out of our area early Friday morning but breezy conditions remain for some areas.

Peak wind gusts overnight:

Kiptopeke - 80 mph

NS Norfolk - 75 mph

The cold front that collided with Michael and sped up its movement off of the coast slid through last night and brings cooler air today. Highs this afternoon reach more October-like levels in the 70s.

Autumn conditions remain in play for this weekend. Highs are expected in the 60s and 70s Saturday and Sunday. An isolated shower may track through the area this weekend.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC