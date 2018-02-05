The first weekend of November will feel more like it. After overnight showers, it quiets down for the rest of Saturday. Rain tracks out and the clouds follow to leave us with sunshine for the rest of the day. Even though things will have dried out, watch for wet leaves keeping the roads slick. Highs reach the mid-60s and overnight lows fall to the 40s for most of the area. Sunday begins with sunshine but a warm front to the south pushes clouds back into the region. Highs Sunday look even cooler - only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers return Monday morning and again on Tuesday. If you're enjoying fall, the weekend is perfect for you. If you're not a fan of the cool weather, good news for you too - a warmer surge of air moves in for the first half of the week.

Enjoy the weekend!

Download the 13News Now App

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC