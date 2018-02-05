Download the 13News Now App

Good morning, it is Friday, September the 28th.

A lingering cold front will finally push out of our region today. This morning we can expect a few showers to hang on and the threat persists until midday especially southeast.

Clearing skies will work in on a shift in wind direction out of the northwest which will deliver a dip in temperature and humidity as well. Lows tonight in the middle 60s and highs this weekend under Canadian high pressure will max out in the middle to upper 70s which is seasonable for this time of the year.

The pattern will continue nearly all next week. Dry, sunny and eventually warmer weather will kick off October here in Hampton Roads.

