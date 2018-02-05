Good morning, it is Wednesday, July the 18th.

A cold frontal passage occurring early this morning has started shifting our winds out of the north, this will do two things for us today. First, keep our temperatures from getting as hot as they did yesterday, the official high was 94°! Secondly, drive our dew points south, creating a much more comfortable environment to be outdoors. You'll notice this aspect as we head later into the day, a gradual change.

Skies will also begin clearing out leading to a mostly sunny day. Clear and comfortable tonight, lows around 70.

Thursday is my 'Pick of the Week'! Mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the mid-80s. Nice weather continues into Friday before more changes arrive. A boundary stalls out along the eastern seaboard increasing our rain chances, in fact, rain chances enter the forecast Saturday and stay with us for much of next week. Get in all the outdoor activities in the next few days!

