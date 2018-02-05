The low pressure system that brought a lot of rain to Hampton Roads on Friday is continuing to move up Mid Atlantic coast today which will allow for mainly dry conditions to set in. Many of us woke up to some drizzle and patchy fog, but those will both begin to clear through the second half of the morning. We do keep the slight chance of a lingering shower in the forecast through today, but overall we are just expecting cloudy conditions. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s with winds up to 20-25 mph.

On Sunday, temperatures will remain seasonable with highs in the middle to upper 60s. We could see a bit more sunshine as well. Overnight from Sunday into Monday, a weak front will move through which will give us a slight chance of a shower or two.

Temperatures stay seasonable through Tuesday before we see a brief warmup for the second half of the week.

© 2018 WVEC