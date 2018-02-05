Download the 13News Now App

The slow-moving cold front has finally pushed through, bringing cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. A little mist or spotty drizzle will be possible overnight with lows dropping to around 70°.

Cloud cover will stick around for a little while, at least into Saturday morning when some isolated to spotty drizzle will still be possible. Some afternoon sunshine could peak through the clouds. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s along the coast to lower 80s inland.

Clouds clear and sunshine returns Sunday as highs climb back into the mid 80s. That pattern looks to hold through much of next week as well.

