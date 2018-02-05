Download the 13News Now App

A cold front that moved through our area on Friday left behind some cloudy skies and cooler temperatures for us on Saturday. A little mist or spotty drizzle will be possible Saturday although some afternoon sunshine could peak through at times. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s along the coast to lower 80s inland.

Now that the cold front is to our south, we'll see some gradual clearing overnight and a bit of sunshine on Sunday. There's still a very slight chance of a stray shower or two early Sunday morning, but overall we remain dry to kick off the new week.

This upcoming workweek will also feature above average temperatures in the middle 80s almost every day until our next cold front arrives by the end of the week.

