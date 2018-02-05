Low pressure over the Deep South will move along the Southeast Coast, bringing wind and rain to Hampton Roads Friday afternoon and evening. We have already seen some high clouds stream in today and clouds will thicken and lower through the day Friday. Rain will move in around midday and pick up in intensity through the afternoon and evening, making for a messy rush hour. Winds will increase as well, gusting to over 30 mph during the evening and overnight. Clouds will linger Saturday, but rain will be limited to just some patchy drizzle. Highs on Friday will be around 60° and highs will be in upper 60s on Saturday.

We will see some sunshine as we start next week with partly sunny to variably cloudy skies Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Halloween is looking "bootiful," with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s.

