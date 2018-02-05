Download the 13News Now App

Good morning! It is Friday, October the 5th.

Yesterday Norfolk International Airport recorded a high temperature of 91°. Not only was this the first 90° reading in October in over a decade but it was also the warmest October reading since 1986, that's 32 years! That plays right into the trend we've seen this year, record heat.

Thankfully a cold front will bring us some relief beginning today. Brief breaks of sunshine this morning leading to increasing clouds as the front builds in from the north. Our winds shift and a gradual cool down will commence. Highs later today in the upper 70s. closer to average but above normal still.

As winds turn out of the east expect the cloud cover to stick around for a little while, at least into Saturday. Isolated to spotty drizzle can't be ruled out as well. Clouds clear and sunshine returns as well as temperatures heading back well above average into the 80s again by Sunday. That pattern looks to hold through much of next week as well.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC