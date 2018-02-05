Download the 13News Now App

Good morning, it is Thursday, September the 27th.

High temperatures yesterday were nearly 15° above normal! That will NOT be the case today thanks to a cold front that is in the process of moving through the region this morning.

High temperatures today in many spots, especially northwest have already been achieved well before the sun even comes up and will slowly fall through the day. There will likely be a large spread from Southeast to Northwest thanks to the location and slow-moving nature of the front. Southeast locations may get up to near 80°, meanwhile, locations northwest of the front will be in the lower 70s by days end.

Showers and thunderstorms with heavy downpours accompany the passage of the front this morning but should taper to isolated showers this afternoon. The front lingers tonight keeping rain chances in the forecast through tomorrow morning before clearing builds in. Sunshine returns Friday afternoon and sticks around through the weekend and a healthy chunk of next week, enjoy!

Live Radar:

