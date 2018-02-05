Download the 13News Now App

Good morning, it is Tuesday, September the 18th.

We're looking at another day spent in the above average category in terms of our temperatures. In fact, this month has already been exceptionally warm, nearly 7° above average already. If we were to continue at this pace we would break the record for warmest September on record!

A cold front will bring us a shot of cooler, less humid air. As it arrives this evening we see the risk increasing for showers and thunderstorms, a few could be on the stronger side. Winds shift tonight out of the north and we gradually erode the humidity throughout the day on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look absolutely beautiful. Highs Thursday may not get out of the 70s in some spots, finally a taste of Autumn.

Next chance for rain arrives along another cold front this weekend that will bring a reinforcing shot of cooler air for next week.

