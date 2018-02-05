A cold front will slowly push through Hampton Roads tonight, bringing unsettled weather to the region. Showers will become more numerous tonight as southerly breezes continue. A thunderstorm is also possible overnight.
Saturday will dawn with cloudy skies and an early morning shower. Westerly winds will scour out the clouds by midday, leading to a breezy and cool afternoon with temperatures in the mid 60s. Sunday will be sunny, dry and much cooler, with highs in the lower 60s.
Have a great weekend!
