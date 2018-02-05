A cold front will slowly push through Hampton Roads tonight, bringing unsettled weather to the region. Showers will become more numerous tonight as southerly breezes continue. A thunderstorm is also possible overnight.

Download the 13News Now App

Saturday will dawn with cloudy skies and an early morning shower. Westerly winds will scour out the clouds by midday, leading to a breezy and cool afternoon with temperatures in the mid 60s. Sunday will be sunny, dry and much cooler, with highs in the lower 60s.

Have a great weekend!

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC