Highs today were back in the lower 70s, but an approaching cold front will drop temperatures on Wednesday. The cold front will drop in from the north tonight, mainly as a wind shift line. Southwest winds will veer around to the northwest, bringing in the cooler Canadian air. Lows will be in the 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday brings a return to crisp, autumn weather with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s under sunny skies.

Heading into the weekend, we will watch as ingredients come together for a classic coastal low. Clouds will increase through the day Friday with rain developing during the afternoon and evening. As the storm rapidly strengthens offshore, we can also look for our winds to kick up as well. Saturday looks to be a wet and windy day with tides running a bit above normal.

There could be some lingering showers into Sunday, but that will depend on how quickly the storm pulls away. We may build in some clearing before sunset. Highs will be in the 60s into early next week.

