It was another hot day in Hampton Roads, with highs in the lower to middle 90s. But an approaching cold front will bring some cooler and less humid weather by tomorrow.

As the cold front approaches the region from the northwest, it will ignite a line of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. There is the potential that a few of these thunderstorms could be strong, or possibly severe, with gusty winds and small hail as the main threats. Thunderstorms will start to wind down after midnight.

By tomorrow morning, the front clears the region and winds shift. This will usher in a much more comfortable air mass for the rest of the week. We will see mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the middle 80s right through Friday.

Live Radar:

