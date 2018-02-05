Download the 13News Now App

High temperatures topped out in the lower 90s Thursday; the first time we have seen 90°-weather in October since 2007! But a backdoor cold front will push through tomorrow, bringing some relief from the hot weather.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s, and likely lower 80s in North Carolina, before the front clears the area Friday. Look for temperatures to drop during the afternoon as clouds roll in. Some drizzle will be possible Friday night in to early Saturday.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend, with a slight warm-up next week.

If you are waiting for more autumn-like weather, it looks like that might not get here until the middle of the month, at the earliest!

