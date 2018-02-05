A slow-moving cold front will approach the area Friday, giving us showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms Friday.

Skies will cloud up overnight and a stray shower will be possible. Southerly breezes will keep temperatures from dropping much lower than the middle 60s overnight.

Download the 13News Now App

Spotty showers will develop Friday morning and become more widespread and numerous into the afternoon and evening. A sustained, strong southwesterly wind will help push temperatures to near 80° by the afternoon. With such a warm air mass in place, isolated thunderstorms will be possible with the front, some of which could be on the strong side.

Showers could linger into the day on Saturday, but skies should give way to increasing sunshine by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s. The core of the cooler air arrives on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC