The Autumnal Equinox, also known as the First Day of Fall, occurs at 9:54 PM. Just in time for the first full day of Fall tomorrow, a cold front will be moving into the region bringing us a bit of a cooldown.

Before the cooler weather behind the front settles in, highs today will still be on the warm side. Temperatures will be reaching into the low to middle 80s today. We hae a chance of an isolated storm or two through this afternoon, but those chances increase tonight.

Tomorrow is when we really start to feel the effects from the cold front. Highs on Sunday and Monday will only be in the 70s. Rain chances stay in the forecast all week long as the front stalls out to our south.

