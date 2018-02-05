An approaching cold front will bring a few showers and thunderstorms to Hampton Roads late Wednesday while pushing Hurricane Chris out to sea at the same time. Skies will remain clear overnight with lows around 70°.

The cold front will approach the region Wednesday, giving us the chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. Ahead of the front, highs will top out around 90°. Rain will be likely tomorrow night as the cold front moves through.

Thursday will start off cloudy with a few lingering showers in the morning before sunshine breaks through the clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s. From there, a gradual warming trend will start, with highs in the upper 80s by Sunday.

TROPICS:

As of 5 PM Monday, Chris was upgraded to a hurricane with winds of 85 mph. Hurricane Chris was located about 205 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras. Chris is moving northeast at 10 mph, and that forward speed is expected to increase as Chris is picked up by a cold front, keeping the tropical system well off the coast. Rough surf and rip currents are still possible through Wednesday.

