Good morning! It is Monday, July the 16th.

In terms of climate we are now in the 'hottest' time of the year where our average highs are around 88°, the warmest they get all year. Over the next few days, we will be just a tad bit above those averages in the lower 90s. Along with the ever-present humidity, it will feel near 100°. Today's skies will be crowded with a bit more cloud cover than what we saw this past weekend (which was beautiful if I do say so myself). There runs the slightest risk of an isolated shower both this morning and then again this afternoon, nothing too noteworthy though.

Tomorrow we kick the day off with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be hot and muggy ahead of a cold front that arrives late in the day. I am seeing signatures for the potential for some strong storms to develop along the front as it rolls through so please keep that in mind if you're planning on being outdoors. Right now, no risk has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center but I'd be willing to bet that that will change by tomorrow morning.

Behind the front, we get a blast of some refreshing air. The humidity, as well as the temperatures, will drop for a few days down into the lower to middle 80s under sunny skies.

