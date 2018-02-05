We have one more day of below average temperatures in the forecast! On average, highs will top out in the low 80s. We will also be seeing plenty of sunshine today with the exception of coastal North Carolina where Tropical Storm Chris is creating some showers through the Outer Banks. It could be a bit breezy at times today with gusts up to 20 mph in coastal Virginia and as high as 30 mph in coastal North Carolina.

Tomorrow, temperatures will return to average with highs reaching the upper 80s. Our next chance of showers and storms comes Wednesday afternoon with an approaching cold front.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Chris continues to spin off the coast of North Carolina, about 200 miles to the southeast of Cape Hatteras. Tropical Storm Chris is sitting over warm water in an area with weak shear, so it is likely that the storm will continue to strengthen and attain hurricane status within 24 hours. Chris is also over an area with weak steering currents, and is expected to meander off the coast for another couple days before being picked up by a front early this week. Nearly all of the models indicate that the strongest winds are still on the east side of the storm, well away from the coast, so no watches or warnings are posted for the Carolina coast. However, gusty winds, rough surf, and rip currents are likely through today.

What was formerly Hurricane Beryl has now weakened into a remnant low. There is a chance that it could regenerate into a tropical storm, however that chance is fairly slim. The low is located about 80 miles to the West of Dominica and will continue to move west into the Caribbean Sea.

