Good morning, it is Tuesday, June the 26th.

Clear conditions overnight have lead to a comfortable drop in temperatures, some spots waking up to numbers in the 60s. An easterly wind today will do two things for the region. One, a quick increase in clouds after some very early morning sunshine. Second, keep our temperatures from warming up very much, highs will likely come in well below average which is 86 this time of the year. Highs in areas inland will likely stay in the 70s.

Those clouds may squeeze out an isolated shower, especially the farther southwest you are located. We stay at or below average into Wednesday with considerable cloudiness before a coastal system scoots out to sea. On the heels of that storm a large ridge builds east and sets up shop offshore, this will drive a major warming trend for the eastern seaboard into the 4th of July holiday week. Highs climb into the 90s Thursday and stay there straight into next week. On top of that, the humidity will stream back in therefore heat indices will climb up and over 100 most days. Good news is that we look to stay dry after a very wet last few weeks.

