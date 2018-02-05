A cold front is bringing some rain shower activity to Hampton Roads Saturday morning, but it will also provide some cooler temperatures for the next few days as well.

Showers will be most prevalent early this morning, but we could see a few sprinkles off and on today. It will also be gusty today with winds between 30-40 mph at times. Highs will only top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

On Sunday, the clouds will gradually clear resulting in mostly sunny conditions by the late morning. Highs tomorrow will be a couple degrees warmer than today, but still well below average in the low 80s.

TROPICS:

Hurricane Beryl is a Category 1 hurricane, located about 780 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. A hurricane watch is up for Dominica, and a Tropical Storm Watch has been posted for Martinique, Guadeloupe, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy. Beryl is expected to impact those islands late Sunday and then continue to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Depression #3 formed yesterday and is now about 145 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras. TD#3 is sitting over warm water in an area with weak shear, so it is likely that the storm will attain tropical storm status today. TD#3 is also over an area with weak steering currents, and will likely meander off the coast for a few days, before being picked up by a front. Most of the models indicate that the strongest winds will be on the east side of the storm, so no watches or warnings are posted for the Carolina coast; however, gusty winds, rough surf, and rip currents are likely through the weekend and early next week.

