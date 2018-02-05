A cold front moved through our area late last night and early this morning making way for high pressure to take control of our weather. With that said, you can expect a break from the hot and humid conditions we've seen recently. Rain chances will also be minimal or non existent over the next week.

Highs today will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be coming from the north between 10-15 mph which is helping to bring in some cooler and dryer air for us.

Tomorrow will be almost a repeat of today with highs in the low 80s and continued low humidity in the forecast. We slowly start to warm up back to seasonal averages in the middle 80s by the second half of the weekend, before temps climb into the low 90s next week.

Enjoy the beautiful weather and have a great day!

