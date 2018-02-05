Good morning! It is Tuesday, August the 21st.

We're in for a few more days of rain chances before the scale tips in a more favorable direction. A boundary to our northwest will be the catalyst for more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and again Wednesday.

Conditions will remain warm and very muggy with dew points in the mid-70s. The front rolls through Wednesday evening as a cold front and changes build in quickly.

We'll be in for some of the nicest weather so far this summer. Dew points fall, temperatures top out in the lower 80s and plenty of sunshine beginning Thursday and spilling into the weekend.

