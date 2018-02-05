A cold front will move through this evening, bringing an end to the hot weather for a few days.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely early this evening, tapering off after sunset. Any thunderstorms that develop could have heavy downpours and cause flooding of areas with poor drainage.

The front will stall across the Carolinas Saturday, which means a few morning showers as we start the day. Showers should end around midday in Virginia, but could linger into the afternoon in North Carolina. It will also be windy, with winds gusting to to 30 to 35 mph, especially along the coast. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80°.

For Sunday, most locations should see sunshine, but some clouds could linger across the Outer Banks. A stray shower can't be ruled out south of Oregon Inlet. Highs will be around 80° with northeast breezes.

TROPICS:

Hurricane Beryl is a Category 1 hurricane, located about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. A hurricane watch is up for Dominica, and a Tropical Storm Watch has been posted for Martinique and Guadeloupe. Beryl is expected to impact those islands Sunday and then weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Depression #3 formed this afternoon about 230 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras. TD#3 is sitting over warm water in an area with weak shear, so some strengthening is likely, with the storm attaining tropical storm status on Saturday. TD#3 is also over an area with weak steering currents, and will likely meander off the coast for a few days, before being picked up by a front. Most of the models indicate that the strongest winds will be on the east side of the storm, so no watches or warnings are posted for the Carolina coast; however, gusty winds, rough surf, and rip currents are likely through the weekend and early next week.

