High pressure will continue to dominate our weather bringing dry, but hot conditions to the region.

High temperatures will be in the low to middle 90s this weekend with very low rain chances. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it's 100-105°+. Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you have to be outside.

Rain chances remain low for the next several days. There may be a few isolated showers or storms by Independence Day. That chance will last into the end of the week as well. A cold front heads our way Saturday, bringing a better chance for rain.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

