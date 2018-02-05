Good morning, it is Wednesday, August the 8th.

Dangerous heat on tap for today as heat advisories go into effect at 11 AM through this evening. High temperatures making a run towards a record which of 100° set back in 2007. Although I expect the record to remain safe it may get close! When you factor in dew points in the upper 70s that will give us heat index values of 105°-110° at times this afternoon.

Some of you may catch some relief with an isolated pop up storm today but don't count on it, those chances are low.

More heat tomorrow but slightly less humidity, highs in the lower 90s under hazy sunshine.

