As a ridge of high pressure remains centered to our east, it will pump in more tropical moisture from the Atlantic. This means the wet weather pattern will continue today with showers, thunderstorms, and more heavy downpours.

So far, rainfall amounts of 4 to 10 inches have been reported across Hampton Roads since Saturday, resulting in flood warnings for parts of Virginia Beach and Northeastern North Carolina. There continues to be a risk of flooding with every downpour, especially in areas that are prone to it. A Flash Flood WATCH has been extended for the entire area through this evening.

Rainfall chances will go down a little bit by Thursday, but isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through early next week. Temperatures will be seasonable, with overnight lows in the 70s and highs in the middle-to-upper 80s. Long range outlooks do keep our pattern rather wet as we head into August. Don't put away those umbrellas anytime soon!

Live Radar:

