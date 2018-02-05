Good morning! It is Tuesday, July the 24th.

The overall pattern is in favor of much wetter than normal conditions for us here in Hampton Roads, really, the entire Eastern Seaboard. A ridge of high pressure to our east backing westwards and an upper level low to our northwest is putting the region under a squeeze play effectively ringing out of the atmosphere of all its moisture. The result, heavy downpours via a deep tropical feed from the western Atlantic. This pattern looks to hold right through the end of the week and possibly even into the weekend.

Flash flooding risk grows with every downpour, especially in areas that are prone to it. A Flash Flood WATCH has been extended for the entire area through this evening.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC