The official high temperature for Tuesday was a pleasant (and above normal) 73 degrees. The problem was that it happened in the middle of the night! By morning we were in the mid 60s and it only got cooler throughout the day. By this evening we will be dropping into the upper 50s in the coolest spots and staying there until morning. Along with the cooler readings we will have some showers. For the most part they will be most numerous late tonight and into early Wednesday, and lightest for northern areas.

After the sun returns later tomorrow it will be pleasant with highs in the lower to mid 70s before another stronger cold front comes through for late in the week and brings us a true taste of Fall.

The weekend is likely to feature some rain Friday night into the 1st half of Saturday before things clear out.

