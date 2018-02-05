Download the 13News Now App

If you enjoyed the cool, crisp air that Saturday brought then Sunday will be another treat. Fall like weather continues for the second half of the weekend across Hampton Roads. Highs tomorrow reach the 60s and 70s. Before that, however, overnight lows under mainly clear to partly cloudy skies fall into the 40s and 50s for most of the area. A spot shower is possible for tomorrow, however the majority of the area will stay dry through Monday.

A cold front approaches Monday, increasing our rain chances for the second half of the day into Tuesday. As the front pushes through our region, rain chances continue Tuesday and into Wednesday. One more brief shot of summer comes on Monday with highs in the 80s. Temperatures the rest of the week will be in the 60s and 70s.

