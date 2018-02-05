Download the 13News Now App

If you're looking for even cooler, more fall-like temperatures, you're in luck. This evening we cool into the 60 with morning lows into the 50s. A cold front tracks through overnight and keeps us well below normal for Thursday. Afternoon highs tomorrow reach the 50s for most of the area. A few in our southern zones hit the low 60s. A mix of sun and clouds is in store through the end of the week.

A slight warm up tracks in for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s and 70s, respectively. Another front sweeping through the area brings rain chances on Saturday. Most of the rain is confined to the first half of the day before drying out for the rest of the weekend.

