After a cold front moved through last night we are left with some much cooler air. In many places, temperatures have dropped between 15-20 degrees between Friday morning and Saturday morning. High temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s which is much closer to seasonal averages than we have been experiencing lately. We'll see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions this weekend with limited rain chances.
High pressure starts to build in by Sunday evening which will keep our weather pattern uneventful and dry all week.
Have a great weekend!
