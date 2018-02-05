Download the 13News Now App

After a cold front moved through last night we are left with some much cooler air. In many places, temperatures have dropped between 15-20 degrees between Friday morning and Saturday morning. High temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s which is much closer to seasonal averages than we have been experiencing lately. We'll see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions this weekend with limited rain chances.

High pressure starts to build in by Sunday evening which will keep our weather pattern uneventful and dry all week.

Have a great weekend!

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC