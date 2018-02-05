Download the 13News Now App

The same cold front that helped push Michael out to sea had also brought some very fall-like weather to Hampton Roads. And it looks like it will stick around through the weekend!

It will be clear and chilly tonight, with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s inland to lower 50s at the coast.

A few clouds will be around Saturday morning, and a stray morning shower will be possible, but mostly sunny skies will prevail by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s. It will be closer to 70° on Sunday.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC