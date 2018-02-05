Download the 13News Now App

The same cold front that helped push Michael out to sea also brought some much cooler weather to Hampton Roads. We'll see that cooler air stick with us throughout the weekend and much of the upcoming work week.

Highs today will top out in the upper 60s with winds from the north around 5-10 mph. We'll see gradually clearing skies with some sunshine by the second half of the day. There is also a chance for a stray shower or two early Saturday morning, but we'll see some sunshine by the afternoon.

Tomorrow's weather will be similar to Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Have a great weekend, everyone!

