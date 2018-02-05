Download the 13News Now App

Good morning! It is Tuesday, October the 16th.

Halfway through the month and boy has it been a warm one! Our average temperature is over 10° above normal! This puts us overall as the warmest on record, so far. Of course, a lot can change in the second half of the month but if we were to wrap up the month tomorrow it'd be one of for the record books.

We're monitoring a cold front that will slowly ease southeast through the region today. High temperatures for the day have already been achieved well before the sun comes up in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will shift this morning and temperatures will slowly fall through the afternoon. The front lingers to the south keeping shower chances around overnight and into tomorrow morning before gradual clearing builds in. A secondary reinforcing front arrives Wednesday night, we turn blustery and those winds will usher in some of the chillest temperatures so far! Highs on Thursday may struggle to hit 60!

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC