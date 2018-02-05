Download the 13News Now App

As Florence churns closer to the coast, showers and thunderstorms will start to move into Hampton Roads. Tonight, a few isolated showers will be possible and it will become increasingly breezy. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Thursday as some of the outer bands of Florence move in. Winds will be on the increase, out of the northeast, around 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph for much of Hampton Roads. Winds will be noticeably stronger along the Outer Banks, where gusts get to hurricane force are possible once the system moves closer to Cape Hatteras. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous Friday as the winds pick up as well. The windy conditions, combined with the saturated ground, will likely mean we will still see some tree damage. A prolonged period of easterly winds will also mean moderate, to perhaps major tidal flooding.

Just because the storm track has shifted doesn't mean the weather will be nice this weekend. Wind and tidal flooding are going to be an issue from Friday into Saturday.

Showers will continue into Sunday as conditions improve on Monday.

TROPICS:

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, Florence is a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 115 mph. It was located about 335 miles southeast of Wilmington, NC.

The official National Hurricane Center track now brings Florence to the North Carolina coast Thursday evening as a Category 3 Hurricane, near or just northeast of Wilmington, NC. There is still a great deal of uncertainty in the hurricane's future path and strength, and the effects on our area. With that said, on the current path, there is the potential for Florence to stall, producing heavy rain over parts of the Mid Atlantic and Southeast US. Rainfall totals of 20-30" are possible far to our south, which would cause life-threatening flooding. For Hampton Roads, rain amounts should be 3-8 inches which could cause some minor freshwater flooding. However, tidal flooding will be a bigger concern. Strong easterly winds will produce tidal flooding that is at least moderate, and possibly the low end of major which starts at 6.5 feet of water above the low tide level at Sewells Point.

We will continue to update the forecast for Florence, but now is a good time to remember that we are entering the peak of hurricane season. It is a good idea to have your hurricane plan in place.

