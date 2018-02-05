Download the 13News Now App

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop today as some of the outer bands of Florence move in. Winds will start to increase to speeds around 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph for much of Hampton Roads. Winds will be noticeably stronger along the Outer Banks, where hurricane force winds are possible with speeds over 74 mph. Highs today will be in the mid-80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread Friday and the winds are also expected to increase. The windy conditions combined with the saturated ground will likely mean we will still see some downed trees. A prolonged period of easterly winds will also mean moderate, to perhaps major tidal flooding.

Just because the storm track has shifted doesn't mean the weather will be nice this weekend. Wind and tidal flooding are going to be an issue from Friday into Saturday.

Showers will continue into Sunday as conditions improve on Monday.

TROPICS:

As of 11 p.m. on Thursday, Florence is a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 90 mph. It was located about 70 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, NC. It was moving northwest at 6 miles per hour.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The official National Hurricane Center track now brings Florence to the North Carolina coast Friday as a Category 1 Hurricane, near Wilmington, NC. There is still a great deal of uncertainty in the hurricane's future path and strength, and the effects on our area. With that said, on the current path, there is the potential for Florence to stall, producing heavy rain over parts of the Mid Atlantic and Southeast US. Rainfall totals of 20-30" are possible far to our south, which would cause life-threatening flooding. For Hampton Roads, rain amounts could be 3-8 inches which could cause some minor freshwater flooding. However, tidal flooding will be a bigger concern. Strong easterly winds will produce tidal flooding that is at least moderate, and possibly the low end of major which starts at 6.5 feet of water above the low tide level at Sewells Point.

We will continue to update the forecast for Florence, but now is a good time to remember that we are entering the peak of hurricane season. It is a good idea to have your hurricane plan in place.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC