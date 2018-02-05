Download the 13News Now App

Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected for today as some of the outer bands of Florence move in. Winds will continue to be gusty with tropical storm force speeds of over 39 mph at times. Winds will be noticeably stronger along the Outer Banks, where hurricane force winds are possible with speeds over 74 mph. Highs today will be in the mid-80s.

The increased winds combined with a saturated ground will likely mean we will still see some downed trees. A prolonged period of easterly winds will also mean moderate, to perhaps major tidal flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms can be expected throughout the weekend before we start to see conditions iprove by Monday.

TROPICS:

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, Florence is a Tropical storm with sustained winds of 75 mph and it was moving west at 6 miles per hour.

Hurricane Florence officially made landfall at 7:15 AM Friday morning, near Wilmington, NC. Because of its slow movement, Florence is producing heavy rain over parts of the Mid Atlantic and Southeast US. Rainfall totals of 20-30" are possible far to our south, which would cause life-threatening flooding. For Hampton Roads, rain amounts could be 3-8 inches which could cause some minor freshwater flooding. However, tidal flooding will be a bigger concern. Strong easterly winds will produce tidal flooding that is at least moderate, and possibly the low end of major which starts at 6.5 feet of water above the low tide level at Sewells Point.

We will continue to update the forecast for Florence, but now is a good time to remember that we are entering the peak of hurricane season. It is a good idea to have your hurricane plan in place.

