A frontal boundary that is over the area currently will be weakening today, however it will still give us the chance for some isolated to scattered showers this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be reaching into the upper 80s once again with lows tonight dropping into the mid 70s.

TROPICS:

As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Florence is a category 3 hurricane and located about 435 miles southeast of Wilmington NC. Its sustained wind speed is 125 mph.

The official National Hurricane Center track now brings Florence to the North Carolina coast Thursday evening as a Category 4 Hurricane, near or just northeast of Wilmington, NC. There is still a great deal of uncertainty in the hurricane's future path and strength, and the effects on our area. With that said, on the current path, there is the potential for Florence to stall, producing heavy rain over parts of the Mid Atlantic and Southeast US. Rainfall totals of 20-30" are possible far to our south, which would cause life threatening flooding. For Hampton Roads rain amounts should be 3-8 inches which could cause some minor freshwater flooding. However, tidal flooding will be a bigger concern. Strong easterly winds will produce tidal flooding that is at least moderate, and possibly the low end of major which starts at 6.5 feet of water above the low tide level at Sewells Point.

We will continue to update the forecast for Florence, but now is a good time to remember that we are entering the peak of hurricane season. It is a good idea to have your hurricane plan in place.

