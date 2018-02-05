Download the 13News Now App

As Florence continues to weaken over South Carolina, some of the far outer rain bands will still give Hampton Roads a few showers, though widespread rain isn't a concern. Expect isolated showers for the majority of Hampton Roads with scattered showers possible in our far southwest cities. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Easterly winds will still cause tides to run a little high Sunday as well, with just "nuisance" flooding expected at high tide, around 3 PM.

Showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through the start of our upcoming workweek as Florence loops around our area, but by the middle of this week, we will start to see some drier weather move in along with warmer temperatures.

TROPICS:

As of 5 a.m, Sunday, Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression with sustained winds of 35 mph. It is moving west at 8 miles per hour.

Because of its slow movement, Florence is continuing to produce heavy rain over parts North and South Carolina. Flash flooding and river flooding are two big concerns still for the Carolinas. By late Tuesday and early Wednesday, Florence will finally be picked up by a cold front and swept back out to sea.

Live Radar:

