Good morning, it is Monday, September the 10th.

A stalled out boundary just to our south this morning will continue to keep the chance of showers and thunderstorms in our forecast. I expect partly sunny skies today along with warm and muggy conditions, highs in the upper 80s. We will repeat this setup for tomorrow as well.

TROPICS:

As of 2AM Monday morning, Florence is a category 1 hurricane and located about 680 miles southeast of Bermuda and roughly 1300 miles from Hampton Roads. As it slowly continues to move west, it will encounter more favorable conditions, such as a decrease in wind shear and warmer sea surface temperatures, which will allow Florence to continue strengthening through the next few days.

The official National Hurricane Center track now brings Florence to the North Carolina coast Thursday evening as a Category 4 Hurricane, near Wilmington, NC. There is still a great deal of uncertainty in the hurricane's future path and strength, and the effects on our area. With that said, on the current path, there is the potential for Florence to stall, producing heavy rain over parts of the Mid Atlantic and Southeast US. Rainfall totals of 10-15" are possible, which would cause flooding. In addition, strong, easterly winds could produce tidal flooding as well.

We will continue to update the forecast for Florence, but now is a good time to remember that we are entering the peak of hurricane season. It is a good idea to have your hurricane plan in place.

Live Radar:

