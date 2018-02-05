Good morning, it is Tuesday, September the 11th.

A stalled boundary will keep the chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon aided by the daytime heating. Warm and very humid today with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Tides still running a bit above normal so some minor tidal flooding issues not related to Florence are expected.

TROPICS:

As of noon on Monday, Florence is a category 4 hurricane and located about 550 miles southeast of Bermuda and roughly 1100 miles from Hampton Roads.

The official National Hurricane Center track now brings Florence to the North Carolina coast Thursday evening as a Category 4 Hurricane, near or just northeast of Wilmington, NC. There is still a great deal of uncertainty in the hurricane's future path and strength, and the effects on our area. With that said, on the current path, there is the potential for Florence to stall, producing heavy rain over parts of the Mid Atlantic and Southeast US. Rainfall totals of 10-15" are possible, which would cause flooding. In addition, strong, easterly winds could produce tidal flooding as well.

We will continue to update the forecast for Florence, but now is a good time to remember that we are entering the peak of hurricane season. It is a good idea to have your hurricane plan in place.

