As Florence continues to weaken over South Carolina, some of the far outer rain bands will still give Hampton Roads a few showers, though widespread rain isn't expected on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Easterly winds will still cause tides to run a little high Sunday as well, with just "nuisance" flooding expected at high tide, around 3 PM.

Showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through the start of our upcoming workweek, but by the middle of the week, we will start to see some drier weather move in along with warmer temperatures.

TROPICS:

As of 11 p.m. Saturday, Florence is a weakening tropical storm with sustained winds of 40 mph. It is moving west at 3 miles per hour.

Because of its slow movement, Florence is producing heavy rain over parts North and South Carolina. So far, over 30 inches of rain has fallen in some locations. As the rain from Florence spreads towards Charlotte and Asheville, additional flooding will likely occur in the western portion of North Carolina.

Live Radar:

