Happy Halloween!! We couldn't ask for better weather for trick-or-treating tonight! A nice, southwesterly breeze will blow under clear skies. Temperatures will be in the middle 60s through 8 PM. Later tonight, lows will drop into the 50s.

Download the 13News Now App

November will roll in with some of the warmest readings we have seen in a few weeks. Southwesterly winds will push the mercury to near 80° Thursday afternoon! A cold front begins to approach Thursday night with increasing clouds and the chance of a spotty shower. Shower chances go up on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. An early-morning shower will be possible Saturday, otherwise skies should gradually clear out Saturday afternoon, leading to a sunny, but cooler Sunday. Highs will be near 70° on Saturday and near 60° on Sunday.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC