Good morning! It is Monday, June the 18th.

We're in for some of the warmest temperatures of the year so far here across Hampton Roads this week. Despite coming off of the warmest May on record and a warm first half of June we have really seen a lack of 90° weather. In fact, so far we've only recorded 3 days where the afternoon high has climbed to 90° or hotter. Compared to this same time last year we recorded 12 days. Overall last year saw 46 days of 90° or hotter so we have a long way to go. This week will certainly add a few more days to that tally.

High pressure offshore and a massive ridge fixated over the eastern 1/3rd of the country will promote widespread dangerous heat. Afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s coupled with dew points in the lower to middle 70s will bring about dangerous heat index values of near 105°+ in many areas, especially tomorrow. The only chance at cooling down comes with afternoon isolated thunderstorms, no widespread forcing means these are wholly driven by the heating of the day.

That thunderstorm activity becomes a little more widespread with a front by midweek and we drop our temperatures a bit come Friday.

