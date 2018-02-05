High pressure continues to dominate our weather, keeping us dry, but very hot! A heat advisory will go into effect Monday at noon. While air temperatures will climb into the middle 90s, it will feel like it's 105-110° for much of our area. Please use caution if you must be outdoors.
We'll shave off a few degrees starting Tuesday. Expect highs near 90° Tuesday, Independence Day and Thursday with isolated storms possible each afternoon.
A cold front will move into the region Saturday bringing a better chance for showers and storms. Highs will be closer to normal Saturday. Expect middle 80s Sunday.
Have a great rest of your weekend and stay cool!
