Good morning, it is Monday, July the 2nd.

The heat continues today, in fact, it will be the hottest yet. Highs climbing into the mid-90s along with heat indices in the 105°-108° range. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory going into effect at noon today until 8 pm. Dangerous heat indices are expected. If you must be outdoors be sure to take frequent breaks and hydrate.

We have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions with us right through midweek until the risk for a few isolated afternoon storms starts to increase a bit.

The 4th looks good! Highs in the middle to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. We maintain a slight chance of an isolated late day storm.

Live Radar:

© 2018 WVEC