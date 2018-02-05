High pressure will be shifting offshore today which will help to bring warmer and more humid conditions to the area this week.

Highs today will reach into the upper 80s, however because of the increase in our humidity, it will feel more like the low 90s by this afternoon. Overall, still a great day, but temperatures will continue to warm up as we head into this upcoming work week.

By tomorrow, temperatures climb back in the 90s and hold in the low to middle 90s through Thursday. There will be a slight chance of a stray pop-up shower each day, but the next chance for widespread thunderstorm activity comes late in the week with an approaching cold front. That front will also help to knock our temperatures back down into the middle 80s for the weekend.

Have a great Sunday!

